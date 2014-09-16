版本:
Investcorp says buys U.S. real estate assets for around $250 mln

DUBAI, Sept 16 Investcorp, an alternative investment manager based in Bahrain, said on Tuesday it had acquired a portfolio of office and industrial property assets in three cities in the United States for around $250 million.

The purchases, done in separate transactions, were completed by the firm's U.S.-based real estate arm, a statement from Investcorp said.

The properties are in Durham, North Carolina, Seattle in Washington, and Jacksonville in Florida. In total, they cover nearly 2.2 million square feet and have an average occupancy rate of 87 percent, the statement added without naming the parties from which the purchases were made. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
