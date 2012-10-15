Bahrain's Investcorp plans roadshows for possible bond - IFR

LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Bahrain's Investcorp has
mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit
Suisse, ING, J.P. Morgan and The
Royal Bank of Scotland to arrange a series of investor
meetings in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the U. S.
commencing 17th October 2012.
One team will kick off meetings in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on
October 17 and then move to Singapore on October 18, Hong Kong
on October 19 and Boston on October 22. A second team will meet
investors in Zurich and Geneva on October 18, and then visit
London on October 19 and New York on October 22.
A 144A/Reg S USD transaction may follow, subject to market
conditions.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)