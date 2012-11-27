版本:
2012年 11月 27日

BRIEF-Investcorp completes sale of FleetPride to TPG for over $1 bln

DUBAI Nov 27 Investcorp Bank : * Bahrain's Investcorp says completes sale of truck parts distributor

FleetPride to TPG for over $1 billion * Says sale unlocks $500 mln of distribution proceeds for Investcorp and

its investors

