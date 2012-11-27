BRIEF-Investcorp completes sale of FleetPride to TPG for over $1 bln

BRIEF-Zhejiang Longsheng unable to win bid for Dow Chemical's assets
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
DUBAI Nov 27 Investcorp Bank : * Bahrain's Investcorp says completes sale of truck parts distributor
FleetPride to TPG for over $1 billion * Says sale unlocks $500 mln of distribution proceeds for Investcorp and
its investors
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders