MOVES-Investcorp appoints Gregory LaFiura to hedge fund business

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Investcorp, a Bahrain-based alternative investment firm, appointed Gregory LaFiura to its hedge fund business as a principal in the manager research team with a focus on long/short equity strategies.
LaFiura will be responsible for sourcing and conducting due diligence on equity managers for Investcorp's fund of hedge funds and seeding platforms.
Prior to joining Investcorp, LaFiura spent nine years at Permal Group where he most recently served as a portfolio manager. He has also worked at Douglas C. Lane & Associates and Goldman Sachs Group. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.