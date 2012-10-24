New Issue - Investcorp sells $250 mln in notes

BRIEF-Wipro Ltd to provide IoT-based solution for wind parks, wind turbine makers
* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers
Oct 24 Investcorp SA on Wednesday sold $250 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, ING, J.P. Morgan and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INVESTCORP AMT $250 MLN COUPON 8.25 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 8.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/01/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-B NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 28 Asset manager GAM Holding AG appointed Matthew Beesley to a newly-created position of head of equities.
* Facing collapse, Takata continues search for financial backer