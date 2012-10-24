版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 02:43 BJT

New Issue - Investcorp sells $250 mln in notes

Oct 24 Investcorp SA on Wednesday
sold $250 million of notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse,
ING, J.P. Morgan and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: INVESTCORP

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 8.25 PCT    MATURITY    11/01/2017   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 8.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  11/01/2012   
S&P N/A         SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH DOUBLE-B                     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐