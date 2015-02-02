UPDATE 1-Investcorp eyeing U.S. econ growth, falling euro for buys

* Growing economy makes US services, consumer buys
attractive - CFO
* Targets export-driven, global European firms on falling
euro
* H1 net income up 5 pct on accounting restatement
(Recasts, adds call details, context)
By David French
DUBAI, Feb 2 Alternative investment fund
Investcorp will continue making investments in the
U.S. services and consumption-related sectors and real estate on
the back of the country's improving economy, a top executive
said on Monday.
Investcorp is also interested in European companies, which
could benefit from the falling euro, Chief Financial Officer
Rishi Kapoor said.
The firm is best known in the global space for listing
luxury goods brands, such as Gucci and Tiffany & Co, but
has been increasingly branching out into other sectors.
In the last 12 months, it has bought into accessories firm
Totes Isotoner and software and services firm PRO Unlimited in
the United States, and Italian protective clothing maker
Dainese.
"Europe is a good destination for investment in firms which
can harness cost advantages from oil prices and the falling
euro, especially in export-driven markets or where they have a
global footprint that can benefit from the decline of the euro,"
Kapoor told reporters on a conference call, adding it was
targeting no specific sectors on the continent.
The improving economic picture in the United States would
also stimulate further real-estate investments by the fund, with
its main target being suburban offices and multi-family
residential units in the top 30 metropolitan areas, Kapoor said.
Investcorp also has a "handful" of companies in its
portfolio of around 25 investments which were ready for a sale
to another company or private equity house or a stock market
flotation over the next 12-18 months, Kapoor said.
However, he declined to elaborate on names and how much
Investcorp hoped to raise from sales in the coming period.
Investcorp generated $985 million from exits in the first
half of its fiscal year, which concluded on Dec. 31, it said in
an earlier statement, with proceeds from the $1.43 billion sale
of Berlin Packaging to Oak Hill Capital Partners in October the
main driver of this figure.
Investcorp posted a 5 percent rise in net income for the
first half to $45.3 million, following the restatement of its
prior-period results after the adoption of a new accounting
standard.
The shift to IFRS 15 meant Investcorp's fee income was now
booked over the lifetime of the client activity, as opposed to
upfront, Kapoor said.
This led to its net income for the six-month period to Dec.
31, 2013 being restated to $43.34 million from $60.1 million.
(Additional Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)