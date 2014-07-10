Investcorp to buy Dutch company in $327 mln deal

July 10 Gulf investment firm Investcorp
said it would buy Netherlands-based SPGPrints Group
BV, a provider of printing products, for an enterprise value of
240 million euros ($327 million) from funds managed by Bencis
Capital Partners.
SPGPrints provides printing products such as screens,
lacquers, inks and printing systems to the textile and graphics
industries. The company reported revenue of 214 million euros in
2013.
The acquisition, Investcorp's fifth in 12 months, is
expected to close following competition clearances. Investcorp
acquired potato crisp maker Tyrrells last year for 100 million
pounds ($167.9 million).
Bahrain-based Investcorp, which Reuters reported ended talks
to buy a majority stake in Italian fashion house Roberto
Cavalli, had $11.3 billion in total assets under management as
on Dec. 31.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
($1 = 0.60 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)