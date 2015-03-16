版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 18:50 BJT

MOVES-Investec Investment Banking names Serge Rissi as director

March 16 Investec Investment Banking, a unit of Investec Plc, named Serge Rissi as a director in the financial sponsor transaction group to expand its private equity advisory team.

Rissi, with 15 years of M&A execution experience, was most recently a director at Quayle Munro, Investec said.

He has earlier worked with UBS Warburg and Hawkpoint.

Rissi will report to Christian Hess, head of the financial sponsor transaction group. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐