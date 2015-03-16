MOVES-Investec Investment Banking names Serge Rissi as director

March 16 Investec Investment Banking, a unit of Investec Plc, named Serge Rissi as a director in the financial sponsor transaction group to expand its private equity advisory team.

Rissi, with 15 years of M&A execution experience, was most recently a director at Quayle Munro, Investec said.

He has earlier worked with UBS Warburg and Hawkpoint.

Rissi will report to Christian Hess, head of the financial sponsor transaction group. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)