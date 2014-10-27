MOVES-Investec appoints Simon Brazier portfolio manager of UK Alpha Fund

RPT-South Africa's Sibanye declares war on illegal gold miners
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
Oct 27 Investec Asset Management said Simon Brazier will be appointed portfolio manager of the Investec UK Alpha Fund upon arrival in November 2014.
Investec Asset Management said the appointment is subject to approval from Financial Conduct Authority, Britain's financial regulator.
Brazier will become lead manager of the Investec UK Alpha Fund, and the offshore Investec GSF UK Equity Fund. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
April 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces takeover offer for units it does not already own in Generation Healthcare REIT