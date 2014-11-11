MOVES-Investec boosts Irish equity specialist team

Nov 11 Specialist bank Investec Investment Bank
& Securities said it appointed Paul Cahill and Robert Murphy to
its Irish equity specialist team.
Cahill will join the company's Irish sales team led by Ian
Huggard, Investec said.
He has more than 25 years of experience as a senior equity
portfolio manager and co-head of equities, first with AIB
Investment Managers and then Prescient Investment Managers in
Dublin.
Murphy will lead Investec's Pan-European airlines and
aviation equity research based in Dublin, the company said.
Murphy has preciously worked at Aer Lingus, State Street
Global Advisors, Cowen and Company and Merrion Capital.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)