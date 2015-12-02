版本:
MOVES-Investec Wealth names Cameron Kinnard as senior investment director

Dec 2 Investec Wealth and Investment, part of Investec PLC, named Cameron Kinnaird as a senior investment director.

Kinnaird, based in Glasgow, will report to Divisional Director Stuart Light. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

