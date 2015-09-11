版本:
Pershing Square's Ackman says Mondelez could be takeover target - CNBC

NEW YORK, Sept 11 William Ackman, head of hedge fund firm Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Friday that stocks were cheap at current levels and that Mondelez International Inc could be an acquisition target.

"Either the current team will get the business to its potential in reasonably rapid fashion, or it will be a target," Ackman told CNBC television in reference to Mondelez. Ackman has built a stake worth about $5.5 billion in Mondelez, the maker of Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

