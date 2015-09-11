Pershing Square's Ackman says Mondelez could be takeover target - CNBC

NEW YORK, Sept 11 William Ackman, head of hedge
fund firm Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Friday
that stocks were cheap at current levels and that Mondelez
International Inc could be an acquisition target.
"Either the current team will get the business to its
potential in reasonably rapid fashion, or it will be a target,"
Ackman told CNBC television in reference to Mondelez. Ackman has
built a stake worth about $5.5 billion in Mondelez, the maker of
Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)