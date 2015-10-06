Bill Ackman says short-term money driving market volatility

NEW YORK Oct 6 William Ackman, head of hedge fund firm Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Tuesday that market volatility was being driven by short-term money without regard to long-term economic fundamentals and that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was the most undervalued stock among his top holdings.

"There is a huge amount of money that moves without regard to long-term economic fundamentals," said Ackman at a Bloomberg investor conference in New York. Ackman added that the volatility was creating opportunities for long-term fundamental investors looking to pick up undervalued stocks. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)