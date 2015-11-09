Ackman says Valeant stock "extraordinary bargain"

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 9 Activist investor Bill Ackman said Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's stock was an "extraordinary bargain" given its low price.
More doctors could use specialty pharmacies, potentially benefiting Valeant, and the selloff in the stock was unwarranted, Ackman said on Pershing Square's quarterly call on Monday.
He also said he had constructive meeting with the management of Mondelez International Inc, in which he took a stake in August. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.