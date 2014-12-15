Bond investor Gross of Janus Capital says TIPS look "great"- CNBC

NEW YORK Dec 15 Bill Gross, the closely-watched
bond investor, said Monday that Treasury inflation-protected
securities looked "great" and that high-yield corporate bonds
were not a great bet at the moment.
"TIPS look great," Gross told cable television network CNBC.
"To not buy a TIP at 1.5 percent breakeven is to suggest that
the Fed simply can't reach their objective, that they can't
print enough money. I think they can," Gross said.
Gross, who was referring to the Federal Reserve's inflation
target of two percent, also said when asked if the slide in oil
prices could trigger a wave of defaults in the high-yield bond
market: "I think so."
