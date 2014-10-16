Short seller Carson Block seriously considers hedge fund management firm

NEW YORK Oct 16 Short seller Carson Block, the founder of research firm Muddy Waters LLC who has exposed accounting problems at a slew of Chinese companies, said on Thursday that he is seriously considering launching a hedge fund investment firm.

"We are more so than ever very seriously considering becoming a fund manager, but it would not be the same sort of Muddy Waters 8,000-page reports," Block told Reuters. "When you're running a fund management business, it takes a lot of resources to put those out."

Block said his hedge fund firm would combine activism with long-short strategies but with an emphasis toward betting against companies. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft)