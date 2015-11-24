Bridgewater's Pure Alpha II Fund up 9.5 pct YTD -sources

NEW YORK Nov 24 Bridgewater Associates' Pure Alpha II Fund, managed by hedge fund titan Ray Dalio Robert Prince, and Greg Jensen, is up 1.97 percent so far in November for a year-to-date total return of 9.5 percent, two people familiar with the fund's performance said on Tuesday.

Pure Alpha, including Pure Alpha Major Markets, has $81 billion in assets under management and employs a traditional hedge fund strategy that actively bets on the direction of various securities, including stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies, by predicting macroeconomic trends. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Andrew Hay)