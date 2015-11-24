Bridgewater's Pure Alpha II Fund up 9.5 pct YTD -sources

BRIEF-Codorus Valley Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc reports earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
NEW YORK Nov 24 Bridgewater Associates' Pure Alpha II Fund, managed by hedge fund titan Ray Dalio Robert Prince, and Greg Jensen, is up 1.97 percent so far in November for a year-to-date total return of 9.5 percent, two people familiar with the fund's performance said on Tuesday.
Pure Alpha, including Pure Alpha Major Markets, has $81 billion in assets under management and employs a traditional hedge fund strategy that actively bets on the direction of various securities, including stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies, by predicting macroeconomic trends. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Andrew Hay)
Jan 19 The billionaire investor George Soros said on Thursday that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.
* Capstone Infrastructure Corporation announces final outcome of litigation with the Ontario Electricity Financial Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: