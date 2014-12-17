Omega's Cooperman says Groupon shares undervalued - CNBC

NEW YORK Dec 17 Leon Cooperman, chief executive
of hedge fund Omega Advisors, said Wednesday that Groupon Inc
was worth up to 50 percent more than its current share
price.
"The stock seems mispriced. ... We think it's worth 40-50
percent more than it's trading," Cooperman told cable television
network CNBC. He said the internet coupon company's business was
turning around.
Groupon was up 3.4 percent at $7.07 in early afternoon
trading. Cooperman's Omega hedge fund took an 8.8 million share
stake in Groupon in the third quarter, a regulatory filing on
Nov. 14 showed.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Chang)