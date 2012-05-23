CORRECTED-YOUR MONEY: Will investors take to crowdfunding?

By Lou Carlozo
CHICAGO May 23 Artists are not renowned for
financial savvy, but their success in raising money on the
Internet through donations to crowdfunding websites like
Kickstarter and Indiegogo could lead the way for a new class of
investing. Soon investors will be able to pile money into
startups through such sites with the hope of getting more than a
lousy t-shirt in return.
Before April 5, U.S. regulators only allowed donation-based
crowdfunding projects, which raise money from the general public
via the Web.
While businesses have used such sites to get working
capital, they have generally taken preorders for
yet-to-be-created merchandise instead of selling equity. But new
possibilities are opening up because of the Jumpstart Our
Business Startups, or JOBS, Act, which President Obama signed
into law last month.
The act provides crowdfunded businesses and investors with
exemptions to the Securities Act of 1933, which prohibited
people with a net worth below $1 million from investing in
private companies. For the first time, businesses can advertise
for investors without filing the standard disclosures required
of companies with more than $1 billion in revenue.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission still has 270
days from the JOBS Act signing to review and make final changes
to its regulation, but if the statutes stay in effect as-is,
just about anyone will be able to invest in a startup or small
company.
"What's new is being able to offer equity in return," says
Slava Rubin, chief executive officer and co-founder of major
crowdfunding site Indiegogo.
"And it's just the beginning," said Rubin, whose site has
helped fund more than 5,000 projects a month since he unveiled
it at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2008. "We're talking
about a law that hasn't changed in 79 years."
So is a crowdfunded investment opportunity any different
from pouring cash into junk bonds or penny stocks? It's
impossible to say, since the first crowdfunded investment
offerings have not hit cyberspace just yet.
But they will soon enough. Since the beginning of May, at
least two new investment-oriented crowdfunding initiatives have
been announced -- a partnership between EarlyShares.com and
Navocate, and one by the US Crowdfunding Exchange LLC.
GETTING FLEECED?
Critics of the JOBS Act worry that small investors will get
fleeced.
"Institutional investors can make choices based on the
information they have," says James Allen, head of capital
markets policy for the CFA Institute, a global nonprofit
organization of investment professionals. "It's the mom-and-pop
investors who are the bigger concern in this case, particularly
the people on fixed incomes, the retirees."
Allen says these people are vulnerable because under the
JOBS Act, many investor protections (some put into place after
the Enron debacle) have been bypassed.
Others, including Brookings Institution senior fellow Robert
Pozen, also say the act will open a new avenue for stock scams
and the highly speculative investing that gives birth to
bubbles. Meanwhile, state regulators fear a Wild West mentality
where unscrupulous wheeler-dealers, now able to bypass any
disclosure requirements, could siphon millions from naive
investors.
But supporters of the JOBS Act say the new legislation
creates a sort of social media trading pit where entrepreneurs
can now give everyday investors the possibility of getting in on
the next Google Inc or Microsoft Corp.
Others who back the new law's crowdfunding provisions say it
will open up investor dollars to creating, as the act's name
suggests, new jobs. Even Allen acknowledges that crowdfunding
comes at a time when "banks aren't lending to small businesses,
or much of anything. They don't have much of an incentive."
NEW RESOURCE
Members of the National Association for the Self-Employed
view crowdfunding as a vital new resource for startups and job
creation.
"This will really open the floodgates to a whole new arena
of entrepreneurs who are trying to help other entrepreneurs
finance their dreams," says NASE CEO Kristie Arslan. "The great
thing about crowdfunding is that it allows people to choose;
you're putting your business idea out there and asking people to
invest in you and your idea. The good ideas will hopefully rise
to the top."
At least the money looks good.
Indiegogo now raises "millions of dollars a month"
worldwide, Rubin says.
And Kickstarter, a three-year-old major crowdfunding
service, went from $1 million pledged per month in March 2009 to
$7 million in March 2011. As of May 2012, more than $200 million
has been pledged to more than 22,000 successfully funded
creative projects, according to Kickstarter spokesman Justin
Kazmark.
Among them was "Blue Like Jazz," which smashed previous film
crowdfunding efforts by more than $145,000. The movie adaptation
of Donald Miller's bestselling memoir came out in theaters
nationwide last month to glowing reviews. Director Steve Taylor
says that last year, the project seemed doomed because a
financial backer walked out hours before production was to
start.
Then two of Miller's fans jumped in on Kickstarter and
raised $346,000 in a few months. For their trouble, all the
funders got thank-you phone calls from Taylor (it took him about
a year to call back all 4,500 people), and those who gave at
higher levels were offered bigger perks, including a cameo role
in the film.
Will Taylor fund his next film in a similar way? He says he
would not rule it out. But if he markets it as an investment
opportunity, those who fork over cash will want more than a
simple "thank you" -- unless it's written on the back of a
check.