DoubleLine's first actively managed ETF hits $500 mln

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 13 DoubleLine Capital's first
actively managed exchange-traded fund, the SPDR DoubleLine Total
Return Tactical ETF, surpassed $500 million in assets
in less than three months, according to its administrator on
Wednesday.
The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, co-managed by
widely followed investor Jeffrey Gundlach, had $509.6 million in
total assets as of the close on Tuesday, according to State
Street Global Advisors, who partnered with DoubleLine to bring
the product to market.
"Asset allocators like to have a Gundlach-managed strategy
with intraday liquidity," said David Schawel, vice president and
portfolio manager of Square 1 Financial. "The ETF gives you
fairly diversified exposure to fixed-income through one tradable
instrument." The day-to-day management of the SPDR DoubleLine
Total Return Tactical ETF, which started with $112.5 million in
assets on February 23, is led by Gundlach, Philip Barach and
Jeffrey Sherman.
The SPDR DoubleLine ETF will invest as much as 25 percent in
corporate and sovereign high-yield debt, up to 15 percent in
securities denominated in foreign currencies, up to 20 percent
in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial
MBS and asset-backed securities and a maximum of 25 percent in
emerging markets, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Since its launch in late February through May 12, the SPDR
DoubleLine ETF has returned 0.04 percent while the Barclays U.S.
Aggregate Bond Index has returned negative 0.83 percent.
Intermediate-term bond funds like DoubleLine ETF have faced
a challenging bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield has swung
42 basis points from the timeframe low of 1.858 percent on April
1 to the high of 2.281 percent on May 11.
Barach said DoubleLine is managing lower duration and higher
yield within the backdrop of good risk management. "First, the
ETF's asset mix differs from the Barclays U.S. Aggregate
benchmark," he said. "Second, management seeks to add value
through security selection and portfolio construction. In
particular, we try to create a portfolio which yields more and
has less interest-rate sensitivity than the Barclays
Aggregrate."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)