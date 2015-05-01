版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 2日 星期六 00:42 BJT

Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds post 15th consecutive month of inflows

NEW YORK May 1 DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major competitor to bond fund Pimco, on Friday reported a net inflow of $945 million in April, their 15th consecutive month of inflows.

The Los Angeles-based firm, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his prescient investment calls, said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm's largest fund by total assets, also saw inflows in April.

The Total Return attracted a net inflow of $633 million last month, compared with $851 million in March. The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, with $46.2 billion in assets under management, invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐