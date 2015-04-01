UPDATE 2-Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds post 14th month of net inflows

(Adds annualized return figures on flagship fund)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, April 1 DoubleLine Funds, an
investment firm that has been a major competitor to bond fund
Pimco, on Wednesday reported a net inflow of $1 billion in
March, their 14th consecutive month of inflows.
The Los Angeles-based firm, whose co-founder Jeffrey
Gundlach is renowned investor Bill Gross's fiercest rival in the
bond market, said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the
firm's largest fund by total assets, also saw inflows in March.
The Total Return saw a net inflow of $851 million last
month, compared with $1.29 billion in February and a record net
inflow in January of $2.59 billion. The January number exceeded
its previous largest monthly net inflow of $2.4 billion in
February 2012.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, with $45.8 billion in
assets under management, invests primarily in mortgage-backed
securities.
The firm's Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests in
different fixed-income sectors, had a net inflow of $86 million
in March, compared with $210 million in February.
The fund, with $4 billion in total assets, had record net
monthly inflow of $495 million in December 2014.
Both are open-end intermediate-term bond funds.
"DoubleLine's platform is continuing to gain traction across
product lines and taking advantage of strong fund performance in
this period of persistently low interest rates," said David
Schawel, vice president and portfolio manager of Square 1
Financial.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, which is overseen by
Gundlach and co-portfolio manager Philip Barach, has produced a
five-year annualized return of 8.7 percent since the fund's
inception in April 2010 through March 2015, according to
Morningstar.
The fund's five-year Sharpe ratio - a measure closely
followed by pension funds, foundations and endowments - is
hovering around 3.7. That is outperforming the Barclays
Aggregate which is at 1.6 for the same time period (The higher a
fund's Sharpe ratio, the better a fund's returns have been
relative to the risk it has taken on).
DoubleLine Total Return's annualized Sharpe ratio and total
returns for that period were No. 1 in the Morningstar
intermediate-term bond fund category.
Gundlach is widely followed for his bold and prescient
investment calls. Last year, he correctly predicted that U.S.
Treasury yields would fall, not rise as many had forecast,
because inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical
factors, including aging demographics, were at play.
Gross quit Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc
where he is running the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond
Fund. The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund's
assets under management stood at $1.45 billion at the end of
February.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Ted Botha, David
Gregorio and Diane Craft)