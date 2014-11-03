Doubleline attracts net inflow of $2.38 bln in Oct, largest monthly inflow of 2014

NEW YORK Nov 3 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine
Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of Pimco,
reported its ninth consecutive month of inflows in October with
net inflows of $2.38 billion, a record monthly inflow so far
this year.
DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Monday its
flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended October with
net inflows of $1.82 billion, compared with $1.32 billion in
September, bringing the fund's net inflow to $5.60 billion so
far this year.
DoubleLine's overall $2.38 billion net inflow in October
compares with net inflows of $1.65 billion in September,
DoubleLine said in a press release, and brings DoubleLine's
total net inflow to $7.45 billion so far this year.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is posting returns of
5.72 percent year-to-date, beating 81 percent of its peer
category, according to Morningstar data.
