Doubleline attracts net inflow of $2.38 bln in Oct, largest monthly inflow of 2014

NEW YORK Nov 3 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of Pimco, reported its ninth consecutive month of inflows in October with net inflows of $2.38 billion, a record monthly inflow so far this year.

DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Monday its flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended October with net inflows of $1.82 billion, compared with $1.32 billion in September, bringing the fund's net inflow to $5.60 billion so far this year.

DoubleLine's overall $2.38 billion net inflow in October compares with net inflows of $1.65 billion in September, DoubleLine said in a press release, and brings DoubleLine's total net inflow to $7.45 billion so far this year.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is posting returns of 5.72 percent year-to-date, beating 81 percent of its peer category, according to Morningstar data. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
