UPDATE 2-DoubleLine attracts $2.38 bln net inflows in Oct, record for year

(Adds DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 3 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine
Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of bond
fund giant Pimco, reported its ninth consecutive month of
inflows in October, totaling $2.38 billion, a record for monthly
inflows so far this year.
DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Monday its
flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended October with
net inflows of $1.82 billion, compared with $1.32 billion in
September. That brought the fund's net inflows to $5.60 billion
so far this year.
DoubleLine's overall $2.38 billion net inflows in October
compared with net inflows of $1.65 billion in September,
DoubleLine said, and brought DoubleLine's total net inflows to
$7.45 billion so far this year.
Total Return Bond is posting returns of 5.94 percent year to
date, beating 87 percent of the peers in its category, according
to Morningstar data.
Total Return Bond, with assets of $38 billion, is an
intermediate-term open-end mutual fund that invests primarily in
mortgage-backed securities.
"The fear of rising rates continues to dissipate and along
with the outflows from Pimco, DoubleLine seems to be in a great
position to capitalize on fund inflows," said David Schawel,
vice president and fixed-income portfolio manager of Square 1
Financial. "There's positive overall flows to bonds, and their
performance has been consistently strong."
Gundlach, who helps oversee $56 billion in assets as
co-founder and chief investment officer at DoubleLine, is widely
followed for his investment calls, including a bet earlier this
year that Treasuries were undervalued relative to other sectors
and that the selling pressure on the dollar was likely over.
Gundlach's DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund, which can
invest in mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and loans
as well as emerging market debt and Treasuries, also had another
month of inflows.
In October, Core Fixed Income had net inflows of $435
million, bringing total net inflows to $908 million year to
date.
Core Fixed Income is an intermediate-term, open-end mutual
fund that invests in different sectors of the fixed income
universe.
Bill Gross, who managed the Pimco Total Return Fund and
co-founded the firm over 40 years ago, resigned on Sept. 26 to
join rival Janus Capital Group Inc.
Investors pulled a massive $25.5 billion from Pimco's U.S.
open-end funds in September, according to Morningstar.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Jeffrey Benkoe)