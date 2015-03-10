UPDATE 1-DoubleLine's Gundlach says not the time to short U.S. dollar

(Adds Gundlach quotes, background on dollar, byline)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, March 10 Investors should not short the U.S. dollar right now as the currency is showing few signs that it is ready for a correction, DoubleLine Capital's Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said on Tuesday.

While many hedge funds and big institutional investors are massively long U.S. dollars, Gundlach told a conference call webcast that this time "the consensus is right" and a contrarian positioning could hurt a portfolio.

"Don't do it," he warned.

Gundlach, whose DoubleLine Capital managed $64 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, said U.S. equities markets are signaling that a strong dollar might not be a good thing for risk assets, including U.S. equity markets, as it may import economic weakness and deflation.

Gundlach said currency trends tend to last a very long time and the U.S. dollar has shown no weakness in its trading behavior. He also said the U.S. economy is in better shape than the euro zone economies.

U.S. Treasury yields are higher than European sovereign yields, making Treasuries, which are dollar-denominated, attractive to European investors, Gundlach added.

During a June 10, 2014 webcast, Gundlach said: "I still think that, as I talked about way back in the later part of 2010, early part of 2011, I thought the dollar was bottoming at that point. I still believe that. I think that the dollar is likely to move - break out here on the upside."

As measured by the Dollar Index, the U.S. dollar has appreciated 22 percent against a basket for non-dollar currencies from 80.820 on the Dollar Index on June 10, 2014, when Gundlach called for it to break out to 98.582 on Tuesday.

Gundlach has kept DoubleLine bond funds in all-dollar denominated securities. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alan Crosby)