UPDATE 1-DoubleLine's Gundlach: Puerto Rico munis not a 'big bet' for firm

(Adds quotes from Gundlach investor call)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK May 12 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, said Puerto
Rico municipal bonds represent about 1 percent of his DoubleLine
closed-end fund.
In an investor call on Tuesday, Gundlach said Puerto Rico is
not a "big bet" for the $2.2 billion DoubleLine Income Solutions
Fund. Puerto Rico bonds, which carry triple-tax free
status, have traded at distressed levels for more than a year
amid speculation the commonwealth and its agencies will not be
able to repay some $70 billion of debt.
Gundlach said he expects Puerto Rico general obligation
bonds will experience volatility but investors will likely be
paid back at par. He also doesn't count out a restructuring
process with investors paid back at a "very high price," though
the restructuring is not DoubleLine's base case, he said.
"I know it is not for everyone but it is one of the more
interesting plays," Gundlach said about Puerto Rico munis.
Gundlach did purchase some pension obligations Puerto Rico
munis two weeks ago with a yield of 6.2 percent at 37.5 cents on
the dollar, but not for the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund.
Overall, "I hope Puerto Rico munis go lower so I can buy more,"
he said.
He also added that recent headlines about him being negative
on junk bonds are greatly exaggerated. "I am not expecting a
disaster in the high-yield market this year and next year," he
said. In fact, DoubleLine was a buyer of junk bonds during the
latter part of 2014 and in January.
Gundlach is widely followed for his bold and prescient
investment calls. Last year, he correctly predicted that U.S.
Treasury yields would fall, not rise as many had forecast,
because inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical
factors, including aging demographics, were at play.
DoubleLine is based in Los Angeles, and had $73 billion in
assets under management as of March 31.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft and Andrew
Hay)