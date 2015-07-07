DoubleLine CEO Gundlach says chances of Sept. Fed hike now below 25 pct

NEW YORK, July 7 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday
he still believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will probably not
raise interest rates this year, in the wake of the Greece and
Puerto Rico crises as well as commodity selling pressure fueled
by the Chinese market slump.
Gundlach, reiterating his Federal Reserve call first made in
early May, said on a client webcast that odds of a Fed rate
increase in September are now less than 25 percent.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Christian Plumb)