UPDATE 2-DoubleLine CEO Gundlach says chances of Sept. Fed hike now below 25 pct

(Adds Gundlach's views on Puerto Rico)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, July 7 DoubleLine Capital Chief
Executive Jeffrey Gundlach still believes the U.S. Federal
Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates this year, given the
Greece and Puerto Rico crises and commodity selling fueled by
China's market slump.
Gundlach, reiterating his Federal Reserve call first made in
early May, said on a client webcast on Tuesday that odds of a
Fed rate increase in September are now less than 25 percent.
"I don't think the Fed is going to raise rates in
September," said Gundlach, who oversees $73 billion in assets at
the Los Angeles-based investment firm.
Gundlach told Reuters in a separate interview earlier
Tuesday: "China tanking off of its NASDAQ 1999-like frenzy is
reverberating. Also, Greece leaving the euro is a much bigger
deal than the cover-their-ears-and-hum perma-bull crowd wanted
to perceive it to be.
"Copper had been giving the 'economic improvement' argument
some legitimacy. But now it's at the low of the year and
dropping like a stone," Gundlach added.
In his June 9 webcast, Gundlach then said Treasury yields
would peak in the next couple of days with the auction supply.
"The 10-year yield should peak around 2.5 percent. People who
sell their bond funds this week will be buying them back at
lower yields." Indeed, Treasuries have rallied strongly with the
new developments in China, Greece and Puerto Rico.
Tuesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
traded around 2.25 percent.
Gundlach, who is referred to as the new "King of Bonds" for
his series of prescient investment calls, said on the latest
webcast that he still holds Puerto Rico pension payment-backed
munis.
However, Gundlach said: "We own zero Puerto Rican munis in
any of our bond funds." He was speaking about the DoubleLine
Total Return Bond Fund, DoubleLine Core Fixed Income
Fund and the DoubleLine Flexible Income Fund
.
The Puerto Rico bonds are "very interesting, but too risky
for these funds," Gundlach said.
Gundlach has argued that he favors Puerto Rico pension
payment-backed munis because the government is unlikely to
default on these securities despite their poor legal protection
because they are held mostly by local residents.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Tom Brown)