2014年 4月 2日

DoubleLine Total Return had $263.8 mln of inflows in March -DoubleLine Capital

April 2 The DoubleLine Total Return Fund had monthly inflows totaling $263.8 million in March and $211.4 million in the first quarter, according to data from DoubleLine Capital on Wednesday.

Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, which is overseen by high-profile investor Jeffrey Gundlach, saw net inflows for all open-end mutual funds of the DoubleLine Funds totaling $441.2 million in March and $486.7 million in the first quarter. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
