DoubleLine Total Return had $263.8 mln of inflows in March -DoubleLine Capital

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as stocks gain after French election result
April 24 Gold fell nearly 1 percent on Monday to
its weakest in two weeks after centrist Macron led the first
round of voting in the French presidential election, boosting
stocks and triggering a sell-off of safe-haven bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.9 percent to $1,273.15 per
ounce by 0057 GMT. Bullion prices touched a low of $1,265.90
earlier in the session, the lowest since April 11.
* U.S. gold futures were down 1.1 percent at
$1,2