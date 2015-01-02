UPDATE 1-DoubleLine posts $2.2 bln in net inflows in December

(Adds inflows for DoubleLIne Core Fixed Income Fund, comment by
money manager, background)
NEW YORK Jan 2 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine
Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of bond
fund Pimco, reported an 11th consecutive month of net inflows in
December, totaling $2.23 billion.
DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Friday its
flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended December with
net inflows of $1.5 billion, compared with $819 million in
November. That brought the fund's net inflows to $7.9 billion
in 2014.
DoubleLine's overall net inflows in 2014 were $10.85
billion. The inflows for December compared with inflows for the
month of November of $1.16 billion.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund returned
6.73 percent in 2014, beating 90 percent of the peers in its
category, according to Morningstar data.
The Total Return Bond Fund, with assets of $40.2 billion, is
an intermediate-term, open-end mutual fund that invests
primarily in mortgage-backed securities.
"DoubleLine has had exposure to the long end of the curve,"
said David Schawel, vice president and fixed-income portfolio
manager of Square 1 Financial. "DoubleLine's been able to
benefit from longer yields falling more than some other peers
have."
DoubleLine saw a spike in inflows in September, the same
month that Bill Gross left Pimco.
Gross, who managed the Pimco Total Return Fund and
co-founded Pacific Investment Management Co more than 40 years
ago, resigned on Sept. 26 to join rival Janus Capital Group Inc
.
Money coming to DoubleLine from Pimco could largely come to
an end in coming months as institutions finalize investment
decisions in coming quarters, Schawel said
Gundlach's DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund, an
intermediate-term, open-end mutual fund that can invest in
mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and loans as well as
emerging market debt and Treasuries, also had another month of
inflows.
In December, Core Fixed Income had net inflows of $495
million compared with net inflows of $274 million in November,
bringing total net inflows to $1.7 billion in 2014.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)