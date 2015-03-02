Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine posts net inflow of $1.59 bln in Feb

March 2 DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm
that has been a major competitor to bond fund Pimco, on Monday
reported a net inflow of $1.59 billion in February, compared
with a record net inflow in January of $3.04 billion.
The Los Angeles-based firm, whose co-founder Jeffrey
Gundlach is Bill Gross's fiercest rival in the bond market, said
the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm's largest fund
by total assets, also saw inflows in February, though lower than
the previous month.
The Total Return saw a net inflow of $1.29 billion last
month, compared with a record net inflow in January of $2.59
billion, exceeding its previous largest monthly net inflow of
$2.4 billion in February 2012.
