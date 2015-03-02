UPDATE 1-Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine posts net inflow of $1.59 bln in Feb

(Adds details on DoubleLine inflows, Pimco outflows; byline)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 2 DoubleLine Funds, an
investment firm that has been a major competitor to bond fund
Pimco, on Monday reported a net inflow of $1.59 billion in
February, compared with a record net inflow in January of $3.04
billion.
The Los Angeles-based firm, co-founded by Jeffrey Gundlach,
said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm's largest
fund by total assets, also saw inflows in February though lower
than the previous month.
The Total Return saw a net inflow of $1.29 billion last
month, compared with a record net inflow in January of $2.59
billion, exceeding its previous largest monthly net inflow of
$2.4 billion in February 2012.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, with $44.7 billion in
assets under management, invests primarily in mortgage-backed
securities.
The firm's Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests in
different sectors of the fixed income universe, had a net inflow
of $210 million in February, compared with a net inflow of $260
million in January.
The fund, with $3.9 billion in total assets, had record net
monthly inflow of $495 million in December 2014.
Both are open-end intermediate-term bond funds.
DoubleLine, which saw its 13th consecutive month of net
inflows in February, has been a huge beneficiary of the
withdrawal and performance issues as well as management shakeup
that have plagued Allianz's Pacific Investment
Management Co.
Investors pulled $150 billion from Pimco's U.S. open-end
mutual funds for 2014, according to Morningstar data.
There has been a rush of withdrawals from Pimco after
management turmoil last year spooked investors, including the
shock resignation of Bill Gross on Sept. 26 from the company he
helped co-found. Gross' exit came only eight months after his
top deputy, Mohamed El-Erian, quit amid acrimony.
"Our net inflow in February 2015 across all DoubleLine
open-end funds was more than three times the average monthly net
inflow in 2014 through August - the last full month before Bill
Gross left Pimco," said Loren Fleckenstein, an analyst at
DoubleLine.
"Our two largest intermediate-term bond funds, DoubleLine
Total Return Bond and DoubleLine Core Fixed Income, continue to
see a large volume of subscriptions from investors moving out of
Pimco Total Return Bond Fund as well as other investors."
DoubleLine Capital managed $64 billion in assets across all
vehicles as of Dec. 31.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)