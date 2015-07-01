Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine funds had 17th month of inflows in June

NEW YORK, July 1 DoubleLine Funds, whose
co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his
investment calls, on Wednesday reported $477 million in net
additional investments in June, the 17th consecutive month it
has attracted new money.
The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return
Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, also had positive
inflows in June.
The Total Return attracted a net inflow of $81.7 million
last month, compared with $408 million in May and $633 million
in April. It has $46.3 billion in assets under management and
invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)