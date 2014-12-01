UPDATE 1-DoubleLine, Pimco rival, posts 10th straight month of inflows

(Adds investor quote, background on DoubleLine returns; byline)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK Dec 1 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of bond fund Pimco, reported its 10th consecutive month of inflows in November, totaling $1.16 billion, following a monthly inflow of $2.38 billion in October, the highest this year.

DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Monday its flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended November with net inflows of $819 million, compared with $1.82 billion in October. That brought the fund's net inflows to $6.43 billion so far in 2014.

DoubleLine's overall net inflows so far this year are $8.62 billion.

Total Return Bond has returned 6.70 percent year to date, beating 89 percent of the peers in its category, according to Morningstar data. Total Return Bond, with assets of $39 billion, is an intermediate-term, open-end mutual fund that invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities.

"DoubleLine is attracting inflows due to a combination of lower U.S. Treasury yields, solid relative performance and most likely, the capturing of competitor outflows," said David Schawel, vice president and fixed-income portfolio manager of Square 1 Financial.

Pimco reported outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October, adding to $25.5 billion of withdrawals in the previous month after Bill Gross left the business, according to Morningstar.

Gross, who managed the Pimco Total Return Fund and co-founded Pacific Investment Management Co more than 40 years ago, resigned on Sept. 26 to join rival Janus Capital Group Inc .

"At this point the incremental new dollar into fixed-income funds is likely chasing the downward move in interest rates and yields - so future flows will largely be tied to rates," Schawel added.

Gundlach's DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund, an intermediate-term, open-end mutual fund that can invest in mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and loans as well as emerging market debt and Treasuries, also had another month of inflows.

In November, Core Fixed Income had net inflows of $274 million compared with net inflows of $435 million the previous month, bringing total net inflows to $1.18 billion year to date. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby and Steve Orlofsky)