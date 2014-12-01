UPDATE 1-DoubleLine, Pimco rival, posts 10th straight month of inflows

(Adds investor quote, background on DoubleLine returns; byline)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Dec 1 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine
Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of bond
fund Pimco, reported its 10th consecutive month of inflows in
November, totaling $1.16 billion, following a monthly inflow of
$2.38 billion in October, the highest this year.
DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Monday its
flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended November with
net inflows of $819 million, compared with $1.82 billion in
October. That brought the fund's net inflows to $6.43 billion so
far in 2014.
DoubleLine's overall net inflows so far this year are $8.62
billion.
Total Return Bond has returned 6.70 percent year to date,
beating 89 percent of the peers in its category, according to
Morningstar data. Total Return Bond, with assets of $39 billion,
is an intermediate-term, open-end mutual fund that invests
primarily in mortgage-backed securities.
"DoubleLine is attracting inflows due to a combination of
lower U.S. Treasury yields, solid relative performance and most
likely, the capturing of competitor outflows," said David
Schawel, vice president and fixed-income portfolio manager of
Square 1 Financial.
Pimco reported outflows of $48.3 billion across its
open-ended funds in October, adding to $25.5 billion of
withdrawals in the previous month after Bill Gross left the
business, according to Morningstar.
Gross, who managed the Pimco Total Return Fund and
co-founded Pacific Investment Management Co more than 40 years
ago, resigned on Sept. 26 to join rival Janus Capital Group Inc
.
"At this point the incremental new dollar into fixed-income
funds is likely chasing the downward move in interest rates and
yields - so future flows will largely be tied to rates," Schawel
added.
Gundlach's DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund, an
intermediate-term, open-end mutual fund that can invest in
mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and loans as well as
emerging market debt and Treasuries, also had another month of
inflows.
In November, Core Fixed Income had net inflows of $274
million compared with net inflows of $435 million the previous
month, bringing total net inflows to $1.18 billion year to date.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby and Steve
Orlofsky)