版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 3日 星期二 03:21 BJT

DoubleLine Funds post record-high monthly inflow of $3 bln in Jan

NEW YORK Feb 2 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of bond fund Pimco, on Monday reported a monthly record net inflow in January of $3.04 billion.

The Los Angeles-based firm said the previous strongest monthly net inflow for the DoubleLine Funds was $2.67 billion in February 2012.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund by total assets of the DoubleLine Funds, also saw a record net inflow last month of $2.59 billion, exceeding its previous largest monthly net inflow of $2.4 billion in February 2012. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐