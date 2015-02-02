DoubleLine Funds post record-high monthly inflow of $3 bln in Jan

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price jump pulls stocks higher, NZ dollar hits 11-mth low
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
NEW YORK Feb 2 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of bond fund Pimco, on Monday reported a monthly record net inflow in January of $3.04 billion.
The Los Angeles-based firm said the previous strongest monthly net inflow for the DoubleLine Funds was $2.67 billion in February 2012.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund by total assets of the DoubleLine Funds, also saw a record net inflow last month of $2.59 billion, exceeding its previous largest monthly net inflow of $2.4 billion in February 2012. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec
