Allianz's El-Erian says China no longer a driver of global growth - CNBC

NEW YORK, July 23 Mohamed El-Erian, chief
economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Thursday that
China was no longer a driver of global economic growth, but that
the country's economic slowdown did not indicate a crash.
"I am not a buyer...that this is a crash. I think China has
the ability to control a soft landing, but China is no longer a
locomotive of global growth, and that has implications for
companies and it has implications for commodities markets,"
El-Erian told cable television network CNBC.
El-Erian said China's economy ranked high on his radar
because "it is slowing, and because it's slowing, all sorts of
issues are coming to the surface, in particular the financial
excesses."
