HOW TO PLAY IT-Anticipating the end of the Fed's bond-buying spree

NEW YORK May 29 This you can bet on: The
Federal Reserve will eventually stop its $85 billion-a-month
bond-buying program, an economic lifeline aimed at getting the
country back on its feet after the financial crisis.
While no one knows when the central bank will start winding
down the quantitative easing that has pushed down interest
rates, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted last week that the taps
may start running dry sooner rather than later - perhaps as
early as this summer.
The very thought sent a shiver through world stock and bond
markets, though investors took some comfort after a closer look
at Bernanke's remarks and reassurances from European and
Japanese central banks.
Markets got back on track this week on the prevailing view
that Bernanke may not act all that soon after all. Still, the
underlying message was clear: All good things must come to an
end.
That said, there are ways to protect your portfolio and
perhaps profit from the big shift. Experts recommend three
strategies - a move into cash, alternative bond funds and buying
shares that have lagged the recent run-up in stock prices -
among other ideas.
Here are some tactics investors might consider as the era of
quantitative easing ends:
CASH IS KING
The tapering off of the Fed's stimulus program - which has
pushed interest rates to historic lows - will cause bond yields
to spike and prices to slump. The 10-year Treasury bond is
yielding 2.17 percent, already up from 1.94 percent before
Bernanke testified before a congressional committee last
Thursday.
In a note last week, Goldman Sachs said bond yields are
"distorted" and pegged the "fair value" - or the yield it would
offer under normal market conditions - of the 10-year Treasury
at 2.5 percent.
"We're assuming that the yields are artificially low, and
any kind of rate increase will really damage those funds," said
Chris Costanzo, investment officer at Tanglewood Wealth
Management in Houston, Texas, a firm with $750 million in assets
under management.
With that in mind, Costanzo has reduced his clients'
positions in U.S. stocks, increased the cash holdings of his
conservative clients to as much as 24 percent of their
portfolios and has moved out of bond index funds with large
stakes in Treasuries. He said those moves will help protect
portfolios in case the ending of the Fed's stimulus program
isn't smooth.
DON'T ASSUME STOCKS ARE SAFE
The Standard & Poor's 500-stock index could tumble once the
Fed announces it is winding down its purchase program and bond
yields start rising, said Uri Landesman, who oversees $1.2
billion at the New York investment manager Platinum Partners.
"When people pull out of the bond market, they are going to
pull out of everything," he said, adding that he believes the
stock market has been "insanely" inflated by the Fed's policies.
He expects the S&P 500 to trade at about 1,400 by October, a
decline of almost 16 percent from Tuesday's level of 1,660.
BOND ALTERNATIVES HOLD PROMISE
There are alternatives to stocks. Costanzo is adding to
positions in "go anywhere" bond funds such as the $41.2 billion
DoubleLine Total Return fund, whose 5 percent stake in
Treasuries is just a third of the average of 16 percent among
funds in its category, according to Morningstar.
Instead, that fund, whose three-year annualized return of
10.2 percent puts it in the top 2 percent of intermediate bond
funds, holds large positions in "private label" mortgage bonds
that are not backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.
These bonds have rallied as the housing market rebounded,
and supplies have fallen to $909 million from a peak of $2.2
trillion in 2007. With few new bonds coming onto the market, the
lack of supply will likely help keep prices steady even if the
housing market cools, analysts say.
THE USUAL DEFENSES MAY NOT WORK
Typically, a stock market pullback helps boost prices of
so-called defensive sectors - such as utilities, telecom
companies and consumer staples - that are not as dependent as
many other companies on a growing economy for profits. But this
year those sectors have led the market. Investors already have
turned to them as alternatives to the bond market.
Defensive sectors are "extraordinarily expensive," said Burt
White, chief investment officer at LPL Financial.
Slow-growing utilities, for instance, are trading at an
average trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5, while the S&P
500 as a whole is trading at a p-e of about 14. Over the last 10
years, utilities have traded at an average p-e of 14.1,
according to a Fidelity Investments analysis.
By comparison, technology stocks, a growth sector in which
investors typically pay more for future earnings, trade at an
average of 15.1. Typically, that sector trades at a p-e of 20.
BETTING ON THE ECONOMY
If the Fed does retreat, it will be because the economy is
picking up steam. That is leading White and others to consumer
discretionary stocks, even though those are already up about 20
percent this year.
"The consumer names will continue to do well, given that any
pullback won't be economic in nature but much more around the
tapering of the stimulus," he said.
Investors who want to bet on the sector could opt for an
exchange-traded fund like the $843 million Vanguard Consumer
Discretionary Fund. Costing 14 cents per $100 invested
and yielding 1.3 percent, the ETF has its highest weighting in
Home Depot, McDonald's and Amazon.
Alan Gayle, who manages $325 million invested in four
target-risk portfolios at Ridgeworth Investments, has been
increasing his stake in technology stocks and other cyclical
sectors for the same reason. Tech stocks are up about 9.9
percent for the year, lagging the broader market, and are poised
to push higher should a growing economy nudge corporations into
increasing their capital spending, he said.
BANKS WILL PROFIT FROM RISING RATES
Large financial firms may benefit from the end of the Fed's
program over the long term, said Ann Miletti, a co-manager of
the $1.8 billion Wells Fargo Advantage Opportunity fund
, which focuses on mid-cap stocks.
Miletti has added to positions in financial firms such as
Ameriprise Financial and Lazard Ltd in
anticipation of rising rates. Such a move would make money
markets and other interest-bearing accounts more profitable
without increasing costs, she said. Lazard is lagging the
benchmark S&P by about six percentage points for the year and
trades at a forward p-e ratio of 14.1.
Still, investors who make the "rising rates" play may have
to wait for a while before the payoff, she concedes. Nobody
knows when the Fed will act - just that it eventually will.