Stock funds worldwide attract $7.5 bln inflow - BofA

NEW YORK, March 7 Fund investors worldwide
poured $7.5 billion into stock funds in the week ended March 5,
marking the fourth straight week of inflows into the funds, data
from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report
showed on Friday.
While stock funds attracted net new cash, funds that
specialize in emerging market stocks posted $3.8 billion in
outflows, extending their record outflow streak to 19 straight
weeks.
Japanese stock funds posted $400 million in outflows,
marking their first outflows this year, according to the report,
which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Investors pulled $1.8 billion from bond funds, marking their
first outflows in five weeks, but funds that specialize in
high-yield bonds attracted $1.9 billion, marking their fourth
straight week of inflows.
Funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries posted
$8.8 billion in outflows. Low-risk money market funds posted $16
billion in outflows, reversing inflows of $14.7 billion over the
prior week, according to the report and data from fund-tracker
EPFR Global.