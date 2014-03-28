版本:
Stock funds worldwide post $8.1 bln outflow, first in 7 wks - BofA

NEW YORK, March 28 Fund investors worldwide pulled $8.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended March 26, marking the first net outflows from the funds in seven weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks posted $9.1 billion in withdrawals, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. The outflows were all via exchange-traded funds and also marked the funds' first outflows in seven weeks.

Funds that specialize in emerging market stocks, meanwhile, posted just $43 million in outflows, marking their smallest outflows in 22 weeks.

Bond funds attracted $4.4 billion in new cash, marking their biggest inflows in six weeks. Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $1.5 billion in inflows, marking their seventh straight week of new demand.

Investors also sought some safety and poured $1.1 billion into funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries. That marked the second straight week of inflows into the funds. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
