Stock funds worldwide attract $8.4 bln in latest week - BofA

NEW YORK, April 4 Fund investors worldwide
poured $8.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended April 2,
reversing the prior week's outflows, data from a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
The inflows reversed the prior week's $8.1 billion in
outflows, but marked the biggest inflows in just two weeks given
larger inflows in the week ended March 19, according to data
from the report and fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Funds that hold emerging market stocks attracted $2.5
billion of the net inflows into stock funds, marking their first
inflows in 23 weeks. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks
attracted $3.4 billion, reversing the prior week's $9.1 billion
in outflows. {ID:nL5N0MW1ZQ]
Funds that specialize in European stocks attracted $1.4
billion in new cash for the second straight week, marking the
40th consecutive week of inflows into the funds according to the
report, which also cited data from EPFR Global.
Bond funds worldwide attracted $6.9 billion in new cash,
marking the largest inflows into the funds in eight weeks.
Investors sought risky bonds and put $2.3 billion into
high-yield bond funds and $1 billion into emerging market bond
funds.
The inflows into high-yield bond funds marked their eighth
straight week of new demand, while the inflows into emerging
market bond funds marked their first inflows in 27 weeks.
Investors also sought safety and poured $1.1 billion into
funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, marking their
third straight week of inflows. Precious metals funds,
meanwhile, posted $200 million in outflows, marking their first
withdrawals in 7 weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)