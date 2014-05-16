Stock funds worldwide attract $11 bln, most in five weeks - BofA

NEW YORK May 16 Fund investors worldwide poured $11 billion into stock funds in the week ended May 14, marking the biggest inflows into the funds in five weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $6 billion of the net inflows. All of the inflows into U.S.-focused stock funds went toward exchange-traded funds, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global

Funds that specialize in emerging markets stocks attracted $500 million in inflows, reversing $700 million in outflows over the prior week. Japanese stock funds also attracted $500 million, marking their biggest inflows in four weeks.

Bond funds worldwide attracted $6.8 billion, marking their 10th straight week of inflows. High-yield bond funds attracted $1.2 billion, marking their 14th straight week of inflows, while emerging markets debt funds attracted $1.1 billion, marking their 7th straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)