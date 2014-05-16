Stock funds worldwide attract $11 bln, most in five weeks - BofA

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 18
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 16 Fund investors worldwide poured $11 billion into stock funds in the week ended May 14, marking the biggest inflows into the funds in five weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $6 billion of the net inflows. All of the inflows into U.S.-focused stock funds went toward exchange-traded funds, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global
Funds that specialize in emerging markets stocks attracted $500 million in inflows, reversing $700 million in outflows over the prior week. Japanese stock funds also attracted $500 million, marking their biggest inflows in four weeks.
Bond funds worldwide attracted $6.8 billion, marking their 10th straight week of inflows. High-yield bond funds attracted $1.2 billion, marking their 14th straight week of inflows, while emerging markets debt funds attracted $1.1 billion, marking their 7th straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Emergency workers were investigating a hazardous material spill at Tesla Inc's Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada on Monday, but there were no significant injuries and no threat to the public, authorities said.
* Proposed buy of Metropolitan Colliery, associated 16.67% interest in Port Kembla coal terminal from Australian unit of Peabody to not proceed