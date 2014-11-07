UPDATE 1-Stock funds worldwide attract $17.5 bln in latest week - BofA

(Adds economist comments, details on fund flows)
NEW YORK Nov 7 Investors worldwide poured $17.5
billion into stock funds in the week ended Nov. 5, after $20
billion the previous week, marking these funds' biggest two
weeks of inflows since October 2013, data from a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
U.S.-focused stock funds worldwide posted inflows of $15.3
billion in the latest week, all via exchange-traded funds,
according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker
EPFR Global.
Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West, said
institutional money including the hedge funds are heavy users of
ETFs. "Global central bank's are essentially giving the hedge
funds the green light to extend their long positions."
BofA said the U.S. accounted for the lion's share of equity
inflows with Japan, Europe, China funds all recording modest
redemptions despite recent moves by the Bank of Japan and
prospective easing in Europe and China.
On Oct. 31, the Bank of Japan shocked global financial
markets by expanding its massive stimulus spending in a stark
admission that economic growth and inflation have not picked up
as much as expected after a sales tax hike in April.
Bond funds worldwide attracted $9 billion inflows, marking
their seventh straight week of inflows, according to the report,
which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Investment-grade bond funds worldwide attracted $4.9 billion
of inflows, their 46th straight week of inflows, while
high-yield bond funds worldwide posted $3.2 billion, their third
straight week of inflows.
Corporate issuance in the United States has seen strong
momentum recently, reflecting the appetite for yield and
quality. In the first week of November alone, syndicate desks
expected about $30 billion in investment grade volume, skewed in
part to corporate debt.
That corporate debt issuance comes as yields on U.S.
Treasuries remain historically low. The U.S. 10-year note
, for example, yielded 2.35 percent at the end of
Nov. 5.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Luciana Lopez; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)