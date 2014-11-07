UPDATE 1-Stock funds worldwide attract $17.5 bln in latest week - BofA

(Adds economist comments, details on fund flows)

NEW YORK Nov 7 Investors worldwide poured $17.5 billion into stock funds in the week ended Nov. 5, after $20 billion the previous week, marking these funds' biggest two weeks of inflows since October 2013, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

U.S.-focused stock funds worldwide posted inflows of $15.3 billion in the latest week, all via exchange-traded funds, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West, said institutional money including the hedge funds are heavy users of ETFs. "Global central bank's are essentially giving the hedge funds the green light to extend their long positions."

BofA said the U.S. accounted for the lion's share of equity inflows with Japan, Europe, China funds all recording modest redemptions despite recent moves by the Bank of Japan and prospective easing in Europe and China.

On Oct. 31, the Bank of Japan shocked global financial markets by expanding its massive stimulus spending in a stark admission that economic growth and inflation have not picked up as much as expected after a sales tax hike in April.

Bond funds worldwide attracted $9 billion inflows, marking their seventh straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Investment-grade bond funds worldwide attracted $4.9 billion of inflows, their 46th straight week of inflows, while high-yield bond funds worldwide posted $3.2 billion, their third straight week of inflows.

Corporate issuance in the United States has seen strong momentum recently, reflecting the appetite for yield and quality. In the first week of November alone, syndicate desks expected about $30 billion in investment grade volume, skewed in part to corporate debt.

That corporate debt issuance comes as yields on U.S. Treasuries remain historically low. The U.S. 10-year note , for example, yielded 2.35 percent at the end of Nov. 5. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bernadette Baum)