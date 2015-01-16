UPDATE 1-Bond funds worldwide attract $6.9 bln inflows in latest week -BofA

(Adds investor quote, background; byline)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Jan 16 Investors worldwide poured $6.9
billion into bond funds in the week ended Jan. 14, marking their
biggest inflows in nine weeks, data from a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
The flight-to-quality trade was reflected in funds that
mainly hold U.S. Treasuries which attracted $2.2 billion, their
biggest inflows in 12 weeks, according to the report, which also
cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. High-yield bond funds
attracted $200 million for the first inflows in seven weeks.
Concerns about global economic growth and the plunge in oil
prices have sent investors looking for cover. Brent crude prices
approached a six-year low this week.
In that regard, the Labor Department said on Friday its
Consumer Price Index fell 0.4 percent last month, the largest
drop since December 2008, after sliding 0.3 percent in November.
In the 12 months through December, CPI increased just 0.8
percent, the weakest reading since October 2009, and a sharp
deceleration from November's 1.3 percent rise.
Stock funds posted $2.7 billion in outflows, marking their
second straight week of outflows this year. U.S.-focused stock
funds posted $1.7 billion in outflows, while emerging market
stock funds posted their ninth straight week of outflows, at
$2.8 billion.
"We're watching oil driving the equity markets," said Lucas
Turton, chief investment officer of Boston-based Windham Capital
Management, which oversees $1.8 billion. "Given that investors
are now in this sell-first, and
figure-out-what's-happening-later mode, that reactionary style
is really driving the flows."
Emerging market debt flows have also moved in sympathy with
EM equity funds, posting outflows of $1.1 billion, their sixth
straight week of net outflows.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan)