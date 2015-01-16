UPDATE 1-Bond funds worldwide attract $6.9 bln inflows in latest week -BofA

(Adds investor quote, background; byline)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK Jan 16 Investors worldwide poured $6.9 billion into bond funds in the week ended Jan. 14, marking their biggest inflows in nine weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The flight-to-quality trade was reflected in funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries which attracted $2.2 billion, their biggest inflows in 12 weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. High-yield bond funds attracted $200 million for the first inflows in seven weeks.

Concerns about global economic growth and the plunge in oil prices have sent investors looking for cover. Brent crude prices approached a six-year low this week.

In that regard, the Labor Department said on Friday its Consumer Price Index fell 0.4 percent last month, the largest drop since December 2008, after sliding 0.3 percent in November. In the 12 months through December, CPI increased just 0.8 percent, the weakest reading since October 2009, and a sharp deceleration from November's 1.3 percent rise.

Stock funds posted $2.7 billion in outflows, marking their second straight week of outflows this year. U.S.-focused stock funds posted $1.7 billion in outflows, while emerging market stock funds posted their ninth straight week of outflows, at $2.8 billion.

"We're watching oil driving the equity markets," said Lucas Turton, chief investment officer of Boston-based Windham Capital Management, which oversees $1.8 billion. "Given that investors are now in this sell-first, and figure-out-what's-happening-later mode, that reactionary style is really driving the flows."

Emerging market debt flows have also moved in sympathy with EM equity funds, posting outflows of $1.1 billion, their sixth straight week of net outflows.