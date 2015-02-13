Bond funds worldwide attract $11.2 bln inflows in week - BofA

NEW YORK Feb 13 Investors worldwide poured
$11.2 billion into bond funds in the week ended Feb. 11, marking
their sixth straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of
America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $4.2 billion of the
total sum, marking their biggest inflows since July 2013,
according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker
EPFR Global. Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS)
funds attracted $500 million, their biggest weekly inflows since
May 2012.
Stock funds attracted $8.2 billion in new cash, with all of
the money flowing into exchange-traded funds, after $6.8 billion
in outflows the prior week. European stock funds attracted $3.6
billion, their fifth straight week of inflows.
