High-yield bond funds worldwide post biggest outflows in 14 wks - BofA

NEW YORK May 1 Investors worldwide pulled $600
million out of funds that specialize in high-yield bonds in the
week ended April 29, marking the biggest outflows from the funds
in 14 weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global
Research report showed on Friday.
Bond funds overall attracted $5.2 billion to mark their 17th
straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also
cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Treasury
inflation-protected securities funds attracted their seventh
straight week of inflows, at $300 million.
Stock funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows to mark their
third straight week of investor withdrawals. Funds that
specialize in Japanese shares attracted their 10th straight week
of inflows, at $800 million.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)