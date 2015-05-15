Government-Treas funds worldwide post biggest outflows in 10 wks-BofA

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
NEW YORK May 15 Investors worldwide pulled $1.9 billion out of funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries in the week ended May 13, marking the biggest outflows in 10 weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
Bond funds overall posted $16 million in outflows, marking their first outflows in 19 weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund tracker EPFR Global. Mortgage-backed securities funds posted $48 million in outflows, their first in 30 weeks.
Stock funds attracted $1.9 billion to mark their first inflows in five weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.