Bond funds worldwide post biggest outflows in two years - BofA

NEW YORK, June 19 Investors worldwide pulled
$10.3 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 17,
marking the biggest outflows from the funds in two years, data
from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report
showed on Friday.
Investment-grade bond funds posted $2.1 billion in outflows,
marking their first outflows in 78 weeks, according to the
report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Riskier high-yield bond funds posted $4 billion in outflows to
mark their biggest withdrawals since last December.
Stock funds attracted $10.8 billion to mark their biggest
inflows in three months, with all of the new cash flowing into
exchange-traded funds. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares
attracted $6 billion of the inflows into stock funds to mark
their strongest demand in 13 weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)