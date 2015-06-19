UPDATE 1-Bond funds worldwide post biggest outflows in two years -BofA

(Adds additional flow data, analyst comment)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 19 Investors worldwide pulled
$10.3 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 17 after
a spike in yields earlier this month spooked debt investors,
data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report
showed on Friday.
It marked the biggest weekly outflows from the funds in two
years, according to the report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global. Investment-grade bond funds posted
$2.1 billion in outflows, marking their first outflows in 78
weeks, while riskier high-yield bond funds posted $4 billion in
outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since last December.
Government bond funds, which invest largely in U.S.
Treasuries, posted $2.8 billion in outflows to mark their eighth
straight week of withdrawals, or their longest outflow streak
since October 2013, according to the report.
Stock funds attracted $10.8 billion to mark their biggest
inflows in three months. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares
attracted $6 billion of the total inflows to mark their
strongest demand in 13 weeks.
Appetite also surged for funds that specialize in Japanese
and European shares, which attracted $3.5 billion and $1.8
billion, respectively. The inflows into European stock funds
were the biggest in four weeks.
Analysts said the outflows from bond funds were likely a
reaction to U.S. Treasury yields hitting multi-month highs
earlier this month after data for May showed the biggest gain in
U.S. nonfarm payrolls since December. The data led traders to
move their bets on when the Federal Reserve will start to hike
rates, a move which is expected to hurt bond prices, to October.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which hit their highest
level since Oct. 1 of 2.5 percent on June 11, were also tracking
German 10-year Bund yields higher as those yields rose above 1
percent for the first time since September on June 10. Yields
move inversely to prices.
"It'll take some time for the average investor to regain his
confidence in the stability in the bond market," said Robbert
Van Batenburg, director of market strategy at Newedge in New
York.
He said investors likely rotated cash out of bond funds and
into stock funds on recent data showing strength in the U.S.
economy, including the U.S. jobs data, and the view that stocks
will perform better than bonds when the Fed hikes rates.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index is up about 0.7
percent so far this month through Thursday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Andrew Hay)