Bond funds worldwide post $3.8 bln outflows in latest week - BofA

NEW YORK, June 26 Investors worldwide pulled
$3.8 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 24,
marking their third straight week of outflows and their biggest
three-week outflows since July 2013, data from a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
Government bond funds, which largely invest in U.S.
Treasuries, posted $1.4 billion in outflows to mark their ninth
straight week of withdrawals. That marked their longest outflow
streak since Jan. 2013, according to the report, which also
cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Investment-grade bond funds posted their second straight
week of outflows, at $1.9 billion. Stock funds attracted $4.6
billion to mark their second straight week of inflows, with
European stock funds attracting their biggest inflows in 11
weeks at $3.4 billion.
