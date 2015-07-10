China stock funds see record $13 bln inflows in week to July 8 - BofA

NEW YORK, July 10 Chinese equity funds worldwide posted record $13 billion inflows in the week ended July 8, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows were concentrated in local-listed A-share exchange-traded funds, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Stock funds overall attracted $25.4 billion to mark their biggest inflows since last December.

Bond funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows to mark their fifth straight week of withdrawals. Funds that invest largely in U.S. Treasuries attracted $200 million to mark their first inflows in 11 weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)